Maruti Suzuki crosses 2.5 cr cumulative sales mark in India: Suzuki Motor Corp

Jan 30, 2023 / 08:00 PM IST

Japanese auto major Suzuki Motor Corporation on Monday said its subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India has crossed 2.5 crore domestic sales milestone earlier this month.

Maruti Suzuki India achieved the sales mark on January 9, 2023.

Suzuki signed a joint venture agreement with Maruti Udyog, the predecessor of Maruti Suzuki in 1982 and rolled out its first car -- Maruti 800 -- in December 1983.

Currently, 17 models are produced and sold in India, and Maruti Suzuki is strengthening its portfolio in the recently growing SUV models while also making efforts in popularising hybrid and CNG models, Suzuki Motor Corporation said in a statement.