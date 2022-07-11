English
    Maruti Suzuki commences bookings for upcoming mid-size SUV Grand Vitara

    PTI
    July 11, 2022 / 01:46 PM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India

    Maruti Suzuki India


    Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has commenced bookings for its upcoming mid-sized SUV Grand Vitara. The customers can pre-book Grand Vitara — which would compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier, among others — with an initial payment of Rs 11,000.


    ”With the model, we are looking to strengthen presence in the segment where we currently lag behind the competition,” MSI Senior Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI. He noted that the model is well suited for Indian conditions and would come with multiple trims featuring a mild and strong hybrid system mated to a petrol powertrain.


    The model would be produced at Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s Karnataka-based plant as per the global collaboration pact inked between Toyota and Suzuki. Srivastava noted that the new model with strong hybrid technology would deliver class-leading fuel efficiency.


    He, however, did not share the actual figures. Srivastava noted that unlike the compact SUV segment, which has many models, the mid-SUV segment is less crowded in terms of competition and therefore offered growth opportunities. Srivastava noted that unlike the compact SUV segment, which has many models, the mid-SUV segment is less crowded in terms of competition and therefore offered growth opportunities.


    ”Our market share is already very less in the segment, so with the new model we would like to change that,” he added. The Grand Vitara would be globally unveiled on July 20, with production set to begin in August. The actual launch is expected during the upcoming festive season, Srivastava said.

    Leveraging the expertise of Suzuki design and engineering and born from a legacy of SUV capabilities, the Grand Vitara with its bold SUV design, sophisticated interiors, powertrains and segment-leading features is all set to make a strong statement, MSI said.

    MSI recently launched the all-new version of the compact SUV Brezza, priced between Rs 7.99 lakh and Rs 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

    PTI
    Tags: #Hyundai Creta #Maruti Suzuki #MSI #Shashank Srivastava #Tata Harrier
    first published: Jul 11, 2022 01:46 pm
