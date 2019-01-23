App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki calls for reduction in taxes on automobiles

Currently, automobiles attract peak GST rate of 28 percent with additional cess ranging from 1 percent to 15 percent depending on length, engine size and type.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tax on automobiles in India is higher compared to many other countries and there is a need to reduce it in order to create demand and develop the industry, Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Kenichi Ayukawa said on Wednesday.

Currently, automobiles attract peak GST rate of 28 percent with additional cess ranging from 1 percent to 15 percent depending on length, engine size and type.

"Compared to other countries, tax is a bit high (here in India). In order to develop the industry, we have to ask the government to reduce taxes, which we understand is not easy," Ayukawa told PTI.

He further said, "We have to collaborate with the government to try to find some solution. In order to encourage demand, the best way is to reduce taxes."

When asked about expectations from the Budget, he said the upcoming interim Budget "might be tentative".

"The Budget that would come after the elections could be important. Of course, we are constantly communicating with the government to encourage the industry with reduced taxes. We know that it is not easy," Ayukawa added.

The call for reduction in taxes on automobiles comes in the backdrop of decline in domestic passenger vehicles (PV) sales, which dropped in December 2018 for the fifth time in the past six months.

In the April-December period of this fiscal, PV sales in India grew by 4.37 percent to 25,33,221 units, against 24,27,046 units in the year-ago period, according to SIAM data.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:55 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki India

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

