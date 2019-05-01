App
Last Updated : May 01, 2019 11:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki April sales dip 17% at 1.43 lakh units

The company's domestic sales were down 19 percent at 1,33,704 units against 1,64,978 units in April 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India reported 17 percent decline in its April 2019 sales numbers as company sold a total of 143,245 units.

The company had sold 1,72,986 units in April 2018.

The sales of other OEM stood at 364 units.

Meanwhile, company's export rose 14.6 percent to 9,177 units versus 8,008 units

The passenger cars sales down 22.9 percent at 97,701 units, while Mini & Compact car segment registered 22 percent fall at 94,912 units.
First Published on May 1, 2019 11:07 am

