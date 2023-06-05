Maruti Suzuki and Bajaj Finance partner to offer tailor-made auto financing

Maruti Suzuki partners with Bajaj Finance to expand financing options

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bajaj Finance Ltd. Under this partnership, the lending arm of Bajaj Finserv Ltd. will provide "tailor-made auto retail financing solutions" for Maruti Suzuki customers.

The MoU was signed in the presence of senior management from MSIL, including Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales; Bhuvan Dheer, Executive Vice President, Sales & Network; and Vishal Sharma, General Manager, Allied Business. From Bajaj Finance Limited, Anup Saha, Executive Director, along with other members of the leadership team, attended the signing.

Speaking about the partnership, Shashank Srivastava said, "Over 80% of cars sold in India are financed, therefore availability of easy and personalized financing options is very important. This collaboration aims to offer a range of personalized loan offerings for our valuable customers. We are confident our customers will appreciate this."

According to an official release by MSIL, the partnership will enable customers to improve their financial flexibility, making the process of owning a car as easy and simple as possible. The entire financing process will be facilitated through a digital customer journey for greater convenience.

Rajeev Jain, Managing Director of Bajaj Finance Limited, stated, "The partnership with Maruti Suzuki builds on this focus of making financing smooth. It also enables us to delight customers with a comprehensive suite of financial solutions that meet their diverse needs."