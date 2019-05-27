App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti shuts production for a day at Gurgaon, Manesar plants

Earlier this month, MSI had slashed its vehicle production by around 10 per cent in April. It was the company's third consecutive month of taking a production cut.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) May 27 shut production for a day at its plants near here to manage rising inventory levels, sources said. The company's installed manufacturing capacity at its two plants in Gurgaon and Manesar in Haryana stands at around 15.5 lakh units per annum.

According to the industry sources, the company gave employees at the two plants a day off on Monday as it faced issues regarding stocking of cars.

When contacted over the issue, company officials declined to comment.

Earlier this month, MSI had slashed its vehicle production by around 10 per cent in April. It was the company's third consecutive month of taking a production cut.

It had also reduced production in February and March this year.

Overall passenger vehicle sales in India dropped over 17 per cent in April, the worst monthly fall in nearly eight years, as subdued sentiment and the ongoing liquidity crunch impacted car sales.
First Published on May 27, 2019 10:25 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #Technology

