English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Maruti shortlists three new startups under innovation initiative

With an objective to promote innovation in the mobility space, the auto major said it has shortlisted Nable IT, Redbot and Sleave as part the fourth cohort of the MAIL programme.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has shortlisted three new startups as part of its Mobility and Automobile Innovation Lab (MAIL) programme.

With an objective to promote innovation in the mobility space, the auto major said it has shortlisted Nable IT, Redbot and Sleave as part the fourth cohort of the MAIL programme.

"The startups are poised to disrupt the consumer technology world. The company's MAIL initiative supports them by co-creating innovative business solutions," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

The three new startups will now engage with the company for paid projects, he added.

MSI had launched the MAIL initiative in partnership with GHV Accelerator in January 2019.

Close

The company said this initiative is more than just a startup accelerator as it aims to create a suitable environment to nurture, foster and guide the early-stage startups.

With the latest addition of three startups, Maruti Suzuki is now engaged with 17 startups under the MAIL programme in the last two years.
PTI
TAGS: #Auto #Business #Companies #Maruti Suzuki
first published: Mar 22, 2021 12:14 pm

Must Listen

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

Policy Talk | Many in IT sector from Haryana itself: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on 75% private sector reservation row

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.