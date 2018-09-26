Maruti partners with Zydus to set up health facility in Gujarat

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has set up a health facility at Becharaji (Mehsana) in Gujarat in partnership with Zydus Hospitals.

The polyclinic, funded by MSI through its CSR arm, would be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation through Zydus Hospitals.

"Together with our interventions in water and sanitation, infrastructure development and education, we recognise that health care is of prime importance in improving the quality of life of local residents," MSI Managing Director Kenichi Ayukawa said in a statement.

Equipped with healthcare diagnostic equipment, amenities like X-Ray, TMT machine, minor OT, ECG, pathology laboratory, ultrasound, fully equipped ambulance, pharmacy, the facility with three OPD units and three observation beds, will provide primary health care services and diagnosis.

MSI said it has invested Rs 3.3 crore to set up the facility and would also will bear the costs of maintaining and operating this facility.