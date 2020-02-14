App
Last Updated : Feb 14, 2020 12:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti launches BS-VI compliant CNG variant of WagonR, price starts at Rs 5.25 lakh

The WagonR S-CNG variant is the third BS-VI compliant S-CNG offering by the company. It has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent), and offers a mileage of 32.52 km/kg, the company said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki
Maruti Suzuki India on Friday launched S-CNG variant of its BS-VI compliant new WagonR price starting at Rs 5.25 lakh in line with its aim to sell one million green vehicles in the next couple of years.

The WagonR S-CNG variant is the third BS-VI compliant S-CNG offering by the company. It has a fuel tank capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent), and offers a mileage of 32.52 km/kg, the company said.

It comes in two variants - Lxi and Lxi (O) priced at Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 5.32 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively.

Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said, "With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country."

At the just-concluded Auto Expo, the company had announced that it planned to sell its next one million green vehicles, comprising CNG, mild and strong hybrids along with electric vehicles in the next couple of years as part of its Mission Green Million.

He further said the new factory fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and convenience.

First Published on Feb 14, 2020 12:11 pm

tags #BS VI #Business #CNG #Companies #Maruti Suzuki India #WagonR

