Maruti hikes prices of Alto K10, adds safety features

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Thursday hiked the prices of its popular model Alto K10 across the country following the addition of various safety features and the hatchback will be costlier by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi-NCR.

Depending on the variant, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR region shall vary from Rs 3.65 lakh to Rs 4.44 lakh. For the rest of the country, the revised price range is Rs 3.75 lakh to Rs 4.54 lakh, the company said.

The new prices are effective immediately from Thursday, it added.

The high-selling model now comes with various safety features like ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake force distribution), driver airbag, reverse parking sensor, seed alert system and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder.

"This will result in price increase in all variants of Alto K 10 model," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

While the company did not specify the increase in prices, industry sources said the hike will range from Rs 15,000 to Rs 23,000 in the Delhi-NCR market, depending upon the variant.

The auto major last month launched an updated version of its multi-purpose vehicle Eeco with various safety features, including reverse parking assist and co-driver seat belt reminder as standard fitment.

As a result, the price of the model has gone up in the range of Rs 400 to Rs 23,000 across variants.

Earlier this month, MSI had increased prices by up to Rs 689 across models on account of mandatory high security registration plates from April 1.