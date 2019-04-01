Maruti hikes prices across models by up to Rs 689

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said it has increased vehicle prices by up to Rs 689 across models on account of mandatory high security registration plates from April 1.

"The company has announced a price increase up to Rs 689 (ex-showroom Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The new prices are effective from April 1, it added.

The company's products, ranging from Alto 800 to S-Cross, are priced between Rs 2.67 lakh and Rs 11.48 lakh.

The government has mandated all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to have high security registration plates (HSRP) from April 1.