App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti hikes prices across models by up to Rs 689

The company's products, ranging from Alto 800 to S-Cross, are priced between Rs 2.67 lakh and Rs 11.48 lakh.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday said it has increased vehicle prices by up to Rs 689 across models on account of mandatory high security registration plates from April 1.

"The company has announced a price increase up to Rs 689 (ex-showroom Delhi) across models on account of regulatory compliances," MSI said in a regulatory filing.

The new prices are effective from April 1, it added.

The company's products, ranging from Alto 800 to S-Cross, are priced between Rs 2.67 lakh and Rs 11.48 lakh.

The government has mandated all the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to have high security registration plates (HSRP) from April 1.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 09:54 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Maruti Suzuki India #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Rahul Gandhi Still an ‘Amul Baby’, Can’t Deal With Situations Ob ...

WATCH | Lot of Players Jostling For Two Spots in Aussie Team: Katich o ...

Cannabis Storefronts Open in Canadian Retail Markets Six Months After ...

Election Commission Seeks Report on Yogi Adityanath's 'Modi ji ki Sena ...

IPL 2019 | Anderson ‘Shreds’ Ashwin to Bits Over Buttler Mankad Co ...

Delhi Man Robs Cab Driver Along With Friends to Celebrate Girlfriend's ...

Delhi BJP Unit to Come Out With Separate Manifesto for Lok Sabha Polls ...

Was Asked Over Phone to Press Switch, Confesses Hizbul Militant Who Ta ...

Will 'Right to Health' Feature in Congress' Vision? Party's Manifesto ...

Opposition united, post-poll alliance possible, 'job no. 1' is to defe ...

FY19 GST mop up overshoots estimates; March collections at record Rs 1 ...

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

Facebook says removed pages linked to India's Congress party ahead of ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Here is a list of all the promises that the ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Remain bullish on crude oil, looking at target of Rs 4,290, says Kisho ...

Prefer private sector banks over PSU banks, says Mayuresh Joshi of Ang ...

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

BJP rally in north Kashmir sees attendance of 78 people; party leaders ...

Allocating forest land in Chhattisgarh for coal mining is cause for al ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Unicorn Store, The Bold Type, Our Planet, The Silence: What to watch o ...

India Open 2019 takeaways: Kidambi Srikanth shows he is yet to hit top ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

Smartphones expected in April 2019: Huawei P30 Pro, Oppo Reno, Realme ...

IPL Live Score, KXIP vs DC in Mohali: Shikhar Dhawan departs, Delhi lo ...

Confirmed! Joe Russo to collaborate with Priyanka Chopra soon

JOHN ABRAHAM: ON RAW AND WAR

Joe Russo: Tom Holland has a hard time keeping his mouth shut

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Joe Russo confirms that Marvel Universe is ready to welcome an LGBTQ s ...

Joe Russo gives away THIS detail about Avengers: Endgame

Hema Malini begins Lok Sabha elections campaign at the golden fields o ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.