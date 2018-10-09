Maruti flags off 50 proto-type EVs for field test

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said it has flagged off 50 proto-type electric vehicles (EV) for field test in line with its plans to introduce an EV by 2020.

The vehicles were flagged off from the company's Gurugram facility by MSI Senior Executive Director (Engineering) CV Raman.

Last month at the MOVE Summit, Suzuki Chairman Osamu Suzuki had announced the nation-wide field testing of 50 prototype EVs.

"The EVs have been developed exclusively by Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan and built at Maruti Suzuki, Gurugram facility, as our commitment to Make in India," MSI said in a statement.

This extensive real-life usage of the vehicles in multiple terrains and climatic conditions will help the company to get valuable insights that will help in validation and successful launch of EV technology in India, it added.

The flagged off proto-type EVs have been developed on an existing model of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, it said.