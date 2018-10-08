Maruti Dzire crosses 3 lakh cumulative sales milestone

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said the latest version of its sub compact sedan Dzire has crossed three lakh cumulative sales milestone in 17 months from the launch.

The company introduced the third generation Dzire in May 2017. "The sales of new Dzire shot up 28 percent compared to the previous generation car," MSI Senior Executive Director (M&S) R S Kalsi said in a statement.

He added that 25 percent of customers have opted for the model's top variants, which are loaded with new features.

"Nearly 20 percent of the buyers have chosen the automatic variant," Kalsi said.