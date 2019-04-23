App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti drives in new Alto 800, price starts at Rs 2.93 lakh

The new Alto 800 is country's first BS-VI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Alto (Image Courtesy: MSI)
Alto (Image Courtesy: MSI)
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said on April 23 it has launched a new version of its entry-level hatchback Alto 800, priced between Rs 2.93 lakh and Rs 3.71 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model, which has been the country's best selling model for 15 consecutive years, now comes with BS-VI emission norms compliant petrol engine, additional safety features and new design.

Therefore, the price of the model has gone up by at least Rs 30,000 in Delhi as compared with the outgoing version.

"With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since its launch in 2000, Alto has been a symbol of pride for Indian car users. Nearly 58 per cent of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car purchase," MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) RS Kalsi said.

The new Alto 800 is country's first BS-VI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/litre, he added.

The model now comes with anti-lock braking system (ABS) and electronic brake force distribution system (EBD). Other standard safety features include reverse parking sensor, driver airbag, speed alert system and seat belt reminder for both driver and co-driver.

It also complies with upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

The new Alto 800 would be available in three variants priced at Rs 2.93 lakh, Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 3.71 lakh respectively.

The model was earlier priced between Rs 2.63 lakh and Rs 3.93 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

MSI has sold over 3.7 million units of the model since its launch in 2000.

Earlier, this month, the company had upgraded Alto K10 with various safety features leading to a price increase of the model by up to Rs 23,000 in Delhi/NCR.

On Monday, MSI had launched its premium hatchback Baleno with BS VI petrol engine, priced between Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 8.9 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:32 pm

