Maruti drives in BS-VI version of multi-purpose van Eeco

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on January 17 said it has launched BS-VI compliant version of its multi-purpose van Eeco, priced between Rs 3.8 lakh and Rs 6.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi/NCR). In rest of the country, the model would be priced between Rs 3.9 lakh and Rs 6.94 lakh.

"Introduction of the BS-VI in Eeco will further bolster our commitment towards a cleaner environment," MSI Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Shashank Shrivastava said in a statement.

The product is the company's ninth model which has been upgraded to comply with the upcoming stringent emission norms.

Last year, Eeco wholesales had crossed 1 lakh units for the first time, reflecting growth of 36 per cent over 2018 wholesale volumes.