you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2018 03:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti dominates PV sales in August with 6 models in top ten list

PTI
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) continued its hold on the Indian passenger vehicles market with its models occupying the first six positions in the top ten best selling list in August.

According to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the company's entry level car Alto topped the list, selling 22,237 units in August.

In the same month last year, the model was at second position selling 21,521 units.

MSI's compact sedan DZIRE sold 21,990 units last month moving down to the second spot. It had occupied the first position in the year-ago month with 30,934 units.

At the third position, premium hatchback Swift from the MSI stable sold 19,115 units last month. It was at sixth position in August 2017 selling 12,631 units.

Coming at fourth position in August this year was Baleno with 17,713 units, moving down a slot from last year when it sold 17,190 units.

Another hatchback from MSI, Wagon R retained its fifth position with 13,658 units in August. It had sold 13,907 units in the same month last year. The company's compact SUV Vitara Brezza stood at sixth position with 13,271 units down from fourth position last year.

Rival Hyundai's compact hatchback Grand i10 occupied the seventh position with sale of 11,489 units. The company's premium hatchback Elite i20 stood at eighth position with 11,475 units.

Another model from Hyundai stable, Creta occupied the ninth position with sale of 10,394 units. Honda's compact sedan Amaze stood at tenth position with sales of 9,644 units.
First Published on Sep 19, 2018 03:25 pm

tags #Business #India #Maruti Suzuki

