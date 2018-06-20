Maruti dominates passenger vehicle segment in May with 7 models in top 10 list

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) maintained its leadership position in the domestic passenger vehicle (PV) market in May as seven of its models featured in the top 10 selling brands. According to the latest data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the top 10 best selling PVs.

Maruti's Alto retained the top position in May with the sales of 21,890 units as against 23,618 units a year ago.

The company's compact sedan Dzire was the second best selling model with 19,735 units as compared to 9,073 units in July last year. Its premium hatchback Baleno stood at third position with sale of 19,398 units.

MSI's compact hatchback Swift was fourth with sale of 19,208 units last month. The model was at the second position in May last year with sale of 16,532 units.

Wagon R was the fifth MSI model, selling 15,974 units. Another model from company's stables -- compact SUV Vitara Brezza stood at sixth position with 15,629 units in May. It was at the same position in May last year with sales of 12,375 units.

Hyundai's SUV Creta stood at seventh position last month with 11,004 units. The model with 8,377 units in May last year had occupied the ninth position.

The company's hatchback Grand i10 stood at the eighth position last month with 10,939 units. It had sold 12,984 units of the vehicle in the same period last year.

Hyundai's premium hatchback Elite i20 stood at ninth position last month with sale of 10,664 units. MSI's hatchback Celerio stood at the 10th position with sale of 10,160 units.

The company's multi purpose vehicle Ertiga, which featured in top ten list in May last year, did not make it to the list last month.