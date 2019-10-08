App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2019 12:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki cuts production for 8th straight month in Sept

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 2,350 units in September from 4,739 units in the same month last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 8207| Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 5938.3 | 1 Year Change (%) : -27.64 (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd | Close Price as on Sept 19, 2018 : 8207| Close Price as on Sept 19, 2019 : 5938.3 | 1 Year Change (%) : -27.64 (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reeling under a prolonged slowdown, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) reduced its production by 17.48 per cent in September, making it the eighth straight month when the country's largest car maker lowered its output.

The company produced a total of 1,32,199 units in September as against 1,60,219 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a regulatory filing.

Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,30,264 units as against 1,57,659 units in September 2018, a decline of 17.37 per cent, it added.

Close

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire stood at 98,337 units as against 1,15,576 units in September last year, down 14.91 per cent.

related news

Similarly, production of utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross declined 17.05 per cent to 18,435 units as compared with 22,226 units a year ago.

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 2,350 units in September from 4,739 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry's production was also trimmed to 1,935 units last month from 2,560 units in September 2018, the filing said.

In August, the automaker had cut its production by 33.99 per cent at 1,11,370 units.

Tata Motors also reported a 63 per cent drop in production of passenger vehicles in September at 6,976 units as compared to 18,855 units in the same period last year.

All the major automobile makers, including MSI, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, Toyota and Honda, have reported double digit decline in domestic passenger vehicle sales in September as onset of the festive season failed to lift the ongoing slump in the auto industry.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Oct 8, 2019 12:32 pm

tags #Maruti Suzuki

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.