you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti cuts production by 25% in July for the sixth month in a row

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 95,733 units as against 1,27,715 units in July last year, down 25 percent.

PTI
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India cut its production in July by 25.15 percent, making it the sixth month in a row that the country's largest car maker reduced its output, according to a regulatory filing. The company produced a total of 1,33,625 units in July, compared with 1,78,533 units in the year-ago month, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a BSE filing.

Passenger vehicles' production last month stood at 1,30,541 units as against 1,75,456 units in July 2018, a decline of 25.6 percent, it added.

Production of mini and compact segment cars, including Alto, New WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Dzire, stood at 95,733 units as against 1,27,715 units in July last year, down 25 percent.

Utility vehicles such as Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga and S-Cross saw reduced production at 19,464 units as against 24,718 units in the year-ago month, down 21.26 percent.

related news

Mid-sized sedan Ciaz saw its production reduced to 3,497 units in July from 7,115 units in the same month last year.

Light commercial vehicle Super Carry production was also trimmed to 2,724 units last month from 3,077 units in July 2018, the filing said.

First Published on Aug 7, 2019 08:23 pm

tags #Business #India #Maruti Suzuki India

