Maruti Celerio crosses 1 lakh annual sales mark in FY'19

Securing the penultimate position was another Maruti Suzuki, this time their hatchback the Celerio. It garnered a sale of around 91,000 units. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said its compact car Celerio sold 1,03,734 units in 2018-19, joining the club of company's models with sales of more than one lakh units in a year. The model has cumulatively sold 4.7 lakh units since its launch in 2014, MSI said in a statement.

The sales of the model grew by 10 per cent in 2018-19, it added.

Celerio was "the first car to democratise the two-pedal (auto gear shift) technology and the recent upgrade in its safety features has significantly enhanced its appeal as the perfect city car", MSI Senior Executive Director - Marketing and Sales R S Kalsi said.

Celerio's 1-litre petrol engine delivers a fuel efficiency of 23.1 km/ltr for both Auto Gear Shift (AGS) and the manual transmission variants. The factory-fitted CNG Celerio offers a fuel-efficiency of 31.76 km/kg, MSI said.

The other Maruti Suzuki cars in the club of over one lakh annual sales include Vitara Brezza, Dzire, Baleno, Swift, WagonR and Alto.