Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 12:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Alto completes two decades, over 40 lakh units sold since debut

The model is a testament of an iconic brand that evolved itself with the changing aspirations of young India, it added. The compact car has undergone multiple changes and upgrades in the last two decades which has made it more contemporary and aligned to the evolving needs of the customer, the auto major said.

PTI
Maruti Suzuki Alto
Maruti Suzuki Alto
 
 
The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday said its entry-level model Alto has crossed 40 lakh sales milestone since its launch 20 years ago. Empowering more than 40 lakh Indian households, Alto proudly celebrates 20 years of setting unmatched industry benchmarks, MSI said in a statement.

First Published on Oct 13, 2020 12:22 pm

tags #Auto #Business #Companies

