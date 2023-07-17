Maruti adds pedestrian safety alarm in electric hybrid variants of Grand Vitara, price up Rs 4,000

The electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara are priced at Rs 18.29 lakh and Rs 19.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has introduced a pedestrian safety vehicle alarm feature in the electric hybrid variants of its SUV Grand Vitara, which will push up prices by up to Rs 4,000.

The company announced the addition of Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS) for the intelligent electric hybrid variants of the Grand Vitara. This technology is designed to help keep drivers and pedestrians safe by alerting them about the presence of a vehicle, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The system works by emitting a low-level alert sound that can be heard up to five feet away, giving pedestrians and other nearby drivers a heads-up that a vehicle is nearby, it added. The addition of AVAS for pedestrian safety makes the Grand Vitara compliant with upcoming regulations, the company said.

The price change in these variants of the Grand Vitara ranges up to Rs 4,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) effective from July 17, 2023, it added.