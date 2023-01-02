 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mars infuses Rs 500 crore, says investments in India businesses to continue

Ravi Krishnan
Jan 02, 2023 / 03:14 PM IST

The maker of Snickers and Galaxy chocolates is testing alternatives to its traditional sales networks as it seeks to make its products more widely available.

Mars Inc., the US manufacturer of confectionery and pet food, plans to expand its India operations with continued investments in brownfield operations now that production of chocolates and sweets in the country have reached pre-Covid levels, the company’s top executive told Moneycontrol.

“We are investing in strengthening our pet food manufacturing lines with an approximate investment of Rs 500 crore towards the brownfield expansion of the Siddipet (Telangana) plant,” Kalpesh Parmar, country general manager of Mars Wrigley India, told Moneycontrol. “Recurring investments are taking place to expand our confectionery manufacturing. We have attained our pre-Covid production levels.”

As per industry data, Mars has invested more than $200 million in its India operations since 2002. It has four factories including one making chocolates, two for gums and mints and one for pet foods. Mars Wrigley India makes Boomer chewing-gum, Snickers and Galaxy chocolates and Pedigree pet foods, apart from importing Royal Canin.

Mars Wrigley India also offers chocolates, gums and mints such as M&Ms, Orbit and Wrigley’s Doublemint.

Parmar said India is a key market for Mars and fresh investments are being made to expand manufacturing and meet demand. He said growth has taken place amid inflationary pressure.

Core focus