Marriott International signs agreement with Prestige Group to open two new hotels in Delhi

Hospitality major Marriott International on November 12 announced the signing of an agreement with Prestige Group and DB Realty to introduce the New Delhi Marriott Marquis and The St. Regis Aerocity, New Delhi.

The two hotels are set to open in 2025, and will collectively add 779 rooms to the Marriott International portfolio.

“We are delighted to expand our collaboration with the Prestige Group to bring these two prominent brands to the national capital. This enables us to provide more choices and experiences in key markets to serve an ever growing and discerning customer base. India continues to be a priority market for us. We believe our strong distribution, deep relationships and the strength of our travel program - Marriott Bonvoy makes us a leading partner for growth” said Rajeev Menon- President Asia Pacific (excluding Greater China), Marriott International in a company statement.

Marriott Marquis will feature 590 thoughtfully designed rooms to cater to the modern traveller. The hotel will also offer a variety of local and international gourmet delicacies at its three dining outlets, including an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a Diner.

While, the St. Regis Aerocity, New Delhi is anticipated to feature 189 luxurious rooms and suites. The hotel is slated to feature an all-day dining restaurant, a specialty restaurant and a New York Deli, a tribute to the brand’s flagship hotel, The St. Regis New York.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said, “We are pleased to announce that we have signed an agreement with Marriott International to develop a St. Regis and India’s first Marriott Marquis and Convention Centre at Aerocity, New Delhi."

With an expected 85,000 sq feet of meeting space in total, the two hotels are poised to create the ultimate destination within the Aerocity landscape, the statement further added.

Once opened, both hotels are expected to be strategically located close to the Indira Gandhi International Airport and expects to offer another choice for business and leisure travellers looking for an extended stay.