Marksans Pharma gains on USFDA nod to flu drug

The drug will help in loosen mucus, Marksans Pharma said (Representative image)

Marksans Pharma stock climbed almost 4 percent intraday on August 22 after the company said that the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had approved its cough-and-cold tablet guaifenesin.

Minutes after the announcement, the share climbed to a high of Rs 113.80 at 2.42 pm, up 3.69 percent, on the BSE. The stock pared some of the gains to end at Rs 113, 3 percent higher from the previous close.

Guaifenesin tablets are "extended-release tablets (that) help to loosen phlegm (mucus) and thin bronchial secretions to rid the bronchial passageways of bothersome mucus and make coughs more productive", Marksans Pharma said in a media release.

“We are delighted to announce the approval, which further strengthens our growing cough and cold OTC (over-the-counter) portfolio in the US,” managing director Mark Saldanha said.

The Mumbai-headquartered drugmaker expects to launch the drug immediately.

The company was confident of tapping the market opportunity for the product and remained committed to working diligently towards sustaining the momentum in the coming quarters, Saldanha said.

Guaifenesin 600 mg and 1,200 mg tablets are bioequivalents of the reference listed drug (RLD), mucinex extended-release tablets of RB Health (US) LLC, the company said.

The nod comes a week after Marksans Pharma declared its financial results for the quarter ending June 2023, reporting a 17 percent on-year jump in profit after tax at Rs 70.3 crore. Revenue climbed 15.3 percent on-year to Rs 500 crore.