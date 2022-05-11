English
    Marks & Spencer Reliance India appoints Ritesh Mishra as Managing Director

    Mishra, previously Head of Operations and Property, takes over from James Munson who will now assume the role of M&S International Retail Director in the UK, the company said in a statement.

    PTI
    May 11, 2022 / 11:23 AM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Retailer Marks & Spencer India on Wednesday said Ritesh Mishra has been appointed as Managing Director for Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd.

    Mishra, previously Head of Operations and Property, takes over from James Munson who will now assume the role of M&S International Retail Director in the UK, the company said in a statement.

    Munson had led the India business for the past five years, overseeing significant growth of M&S across India, including a 50 per cent increase in the number of stores, which currently stands at 91 stores in 34 cities across the country.

    Mishra will continue to steer M&S from the India support office in Gurgaon, Haryana, and report to Munson, it added.

    "In his new role, Ritesh will be responsible for leading and accelerating the growth and success of our India operations. With his strong leadership, M&S will continue to remain the consumer-focused retailer that we are, always keeping customers at the heart of everything we do," Munson said.

    In April 2008 M&S had signed a joint venture agreement with Reliance Retail to form Marks & Spencer Reliance India Pvt Ltd with the British firm having majority holding with a 51 per cent share, and Reliance Retail with the remaining 49 per cent share.

    The JV has exclusive rights to operate Marks & Spencer stores in India, selling womenswear, lingerie, menswear, kidswear, beauty, and recently introduced homeware. M&S said Mishra's appointment signifies the company's "values that encourage building skills and expertise within the business to nurture future growth and promote internal talent".

    "It also strengthens the retailer's commitment to India as a market to innovate and grow locally as one of the largest international retailers, ensuring customer centricity and maintaining its position as a great place to work," the company added.

    On his new role, Mishra said, "I have been entrusted with leading the business I love and have spent 11 years of my career working with. I am confident that we remain on track with our mission of becoming the No. 1 International retailer in the country.

    The company will continue to focus on growing its omni-channel business so that more customers in India can shop with M&S, he added.



    PTI
    Tags: #Business #Companies #Marks & Spencer India #Ritesh Mishra
    first published: May 11, 2022 11:26 am
