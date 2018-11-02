Zydus Wellness Q2 profit up 14% to Rs 41 cr

Zydus Wellness reported 14.32 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.22 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 138.21 crore for the reported quarter as against Rs 123.54 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of Zydus Wellness on November 2 closed at Rs 1,183.85 on the BSE, down 1.78 percent from the previous close.