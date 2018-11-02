App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zydus Wellness Q2 profit up 14% to Rs 41 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.22 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zydus Wellness reported 14.32 percent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41.41 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 36.22 crore in the year-ago period, Zydus Wellness said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 138.21 crore for the reported quarter as against Rs 123.54 crore for the same period a year ago.

Shares of Zydus Wellness on November 2 closed at Rs 1,183.85 on the BSE, down 1.78 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 06:35 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Zydus Wellness

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.