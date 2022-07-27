Zydus Lifesciences shares gain on USFDA nod to BP drug

live bse live

Zydus Lifesciences shares climbed 2.75 percent intraday on July 27 after the pharma company said its generic high blood pressure drug got the approval of the US health regulator.

"...has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market antihypertensive generic drug Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets with a strength of USP 5 mg and 10 mg," Zydus Lifesciences, formerly Cadila Healthcare, said in a BSE filing on July 26.

Bisoprolol Fumarate, used for treating high blood pressure, would be manufactured at the group's formulation manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad and the drug would be distributed by Viona Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bisoprolol Fumarate tablets have an annual sale of $30 million in the United States, according to IQVIA data as of May 2022, the company said.

With this antihypertensive drug, now Zydus group has 318 approvals. "We have, so far, filed over 420 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs), as of March 2022, since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04," the company said.

At 13.54 pm, the stock was quoting at Rs 351.65 on the NSE, up 2.66 percent.