Zydus Lifesciences animal health drug unit clears US FDA audit

Zydus Lifesciences has informed stock exchanges that its animal health drug manufacturing facility in the Ahmedabad Special Economic Zone (SEZ) has cleared an inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The inspection, which took place from May 30 to June 2, concluded without any observations or concerns raised. The USFDA inspection is a crucial step in ensuring compliance with international quality standards and regulations.

On June 2, the Zydus Lifesciences share price closed at Rs 518, 0.9 percent higher from the closing price of Rs 513 the previous day.

For the quarter ended March 2023, Zydus Lifesciences reported a 25.36 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 296.6 crore impacted by impairment of goodwill of a wholly-owned subsidiary.

Consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,010.6 crore, as against Rs 3,805.6 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Zydus Lifesciences said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses were higher at Rs 3,961.3 crore, as against Rs 3,311.8 crore a year ago.

The company is working on a robust pipeline of complex products, including injectables, transdermals, NCE, biosimilars and vaccines which are expected to materialise over next 2–3 years. It also expects to launch 35 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug application) in FY24.