English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT IAttend Investen - India's biggest Investors Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

    Zomato shares gain 2% on likely pact to merge Blinkit with itself

    Blinkit has come under immense pressure recently given the hyper-competition in the quick service grocery format

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / March 16, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Zomato jumped more than 2 percent on March 16 after Moneycontrol reported that the company as entered into an agreement to merge online grocery portal Blinkit with itself in an all-stock deal.

    Zomato, in an exchange filing, said that it will extend a loan of $150 million to Blinkit to support its capital requirements.

    Blinkit has come under immense pressure, given the hyper-competition in the quick service grocery format due to Zepto and Swiggy’s Instamart. The company has reportedly laid off employees, shuttered dark stores, and delayed some vendor payments.

    Brokerage firm HSBC Securities India said the potential merger of Blinkit with Zomato will provide the online grocer access to the food delivery aggregator’s customers while enabling Zomato to enter the online grocery market, which has a larger total addressable market.

    That said, brokerage firm BofA Securities said that the deal could be a negative for Zomato in the near-term.

    Close

    Related stories

    BofA Securities believes Zomato’s capital infusion in Blinkit would lead to higher losses for the food aggregator, raise risk of a cash call and is at odds with Zomato’s earlier commitment to focus on one core activity for the next few years.

    Shares of Zomato have collapsed in 2022 on the back of rising investor ire against richly priced but loss-making technology companies across the world amid prospects of higher interest rates.

    At 9:29am, shares of Zomato were up 0.5 percent at Rs 76.90 on the National Stock Exchange.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Zomato
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 09:44 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.