business Zomato Q1 Results | Food delivery business breaks even Zomato says its food delivery segment has broken even in Q1. The company's net loss in the quarter has almost halved on a year-on-year basis. Zomato's revenue from operations grew 67.5 percent to Rs 1,414 crore. The company also commented on the impact of inflation and cleared the air on corporate governance concerns around the Blinkit acquisition. Watch this video for a complete break-down of what's making news from the Zomato earnings