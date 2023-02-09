Zomato Gold crosses 900K members in a month, will not hit profitability plans

As Zomato has faced some challenges recently, the food delivery platform is banking on its newly launched Zomato Gold membership program to help it wade through tough times. The new scheme has found many takers.

Zomato said it has already onboarded over 900,000 members within a month of launching the membership program in January. The reinvented scheme is already in its fourth iteration and has been the centre of controversies in the past. The key highlight of Zomato Gold is ‘On Time Guarantee’, said Zomato. Gold members also get priority access to more restaurants during peak times and offers from a number of restaurants on both delivery and dining-out.

Zomato said the plan will have a negative impact on revenue in the short term. However, it is confident that other streams of revenue will make up for the loss.

"The short term negative impact of Zomato Gold (due to free delivery benefit) will be offset by improvements in other revenue and fixed & variable cost drivers," said Akshant Goyal - Chief Financial Officer - Zomato. "In the long term, we believe we will be able to make the Zomato Gold program itself profitable." Though some analysts have pointed out that this plan may increase challenges for the company, Goyal believes the ambitious plan will not derail Zomato's target of reaching adjusted EBITDA break-even (ex-quick commerce) by Q2FY24.

IREDA Q3 profit after tax rises 87% to over Rs 200 crore “As far as investments by way of Zomato Gold are concerned, they were already baked into our projections, as the launch of Zomato Gold has been in the works for several months now,” he said. “The current slowdown in demand was unexpected which is impacting the growth in food delivery profits but despite that, we think we are in a good position to meet our profitability goal.” The company added that its business has already hit break-even (ex-quick commerce) in January 2023 and there is a good chance of getting to Adjusted EBITDA break-even (ex-quick commerce) in the current quarter if it is able to bank some execution related wins in the next few weeks. Goyal said this should offset the negative impact of Zomato Gold on the company's margins.

