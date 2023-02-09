 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato Gold crosses 900K members in a month, will not hit profitability plans

Shubham Raj
Feb 09, 2023 / 08:10 PM IST

Zomato said the plan will have a negative impact on revenue in the short term. However, it is confident that other streams of revenue will make up for the loss.

As Zomato has faced some challenges recently, the food delivery platform is banking on its newly launched Zomato Gold membership program to help it wade through tough times. The new scheme has found many takers.

Zomato said it has already onboarded over 900,000 members within a month of launching the membership program in January. The reinvented scheme is already in its fourth iteration and has been the centre of controversies in the past. The key highlight of Zomato Gold is ‘On Time Guarantee’, said Zomato. Gold members also get priority access to more restaurants during peak times and offers from a number of restaurants on both delivery and dining-out.

