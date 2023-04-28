 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zomato delivers over 20% return in one month. Will it surpass 200-day EMA soon?

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:55 AM IST

Now the stock is few rupees away from its 200-day EMA which is placed at Rs 62.34 on the daily scale, which experts feel may easily surpass in coming sessions considering the current momentum.

Zomato

Zomato shares hit a four-month high on April 27, and delivered more than 20 percent return in last one month, surpassing any other indices, after forming a bottom at Rs 49 in the previous month.

The stock settled the last session with more than 4 percent gains at Rs 60.70, the highest closing level since December 29, 2022. After breaking the range of several sessions on April 21, the stock, which traded above 21 and 50-day EMA (exponential moving average), climbed above the 100-day EMA and sustained its upward journey.

The stock on Thursday formed a long, bullish candlestick pattern on the daily charts with making higher high higher low formation, and the volume remained above average.

On the weekly scale also, it has seen formation of a bullish candle with making higher tops higher bottoms for the fourth week in a row, while on the monthly charts, there was a big bullish candle formation.