App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Mar 01, 2018 10:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zomato co-founder Pankaj Chaddah quits

In his letter to the employees posted today on the company's blog, Chaddah said: I have been thinking of moving on for sometime now, but I didn't want to leave when the company really needed me to be around".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Pankaj Chaddah, co-founder of online restaurant guide and food ordering app Zomato has resigned from the company after serving 10 years saying he will take a few months break and start something new.

In his letter to the employees posted today on the company's blog, Chaddah said: I have been thinking of moving on for sometime now, but I didn't want to leave when the company really needed me to be around".

Stating that the company has been going through some rough times in the last two years, he said "now that the company is in good shape, I think its a good time".

He will be a part of the company till March 31.

"I will take a few months break before I get professionally active again," Chaddah said, adding that he will likely start something new and 10 years of experience will help make it a success.

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said as of March 31, Chaddah will be moving on from an active role at Zomato to focus on the next chapter in his personal journey.

"He will continue to be an important part of Zomato in the future as well, and keep serving on our Board of Directors," Goyal said.

Zomato was founded in 2008 by Goyal and Chaddah. It currently operates in 24 countries, including Australia and United States.

It provides information and reviews on restaurants, including images of menus where the restaurant does not have its own website.

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets

most popular

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Happy Holi! Top 10 stocks to colour your portfolio which could give up to 40% return

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Cyclical recovery underway; see FY19 GDP between 7.2-7.3%: Nomura

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Exclusive: JSW Steel set to acquire Italy’s second-largest steelmaker Aferpi

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC