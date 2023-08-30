Zomato block deal: 1.17% stake sold for Rs 947 crore, SoftBank likely seller

Tiger Global also offloaded its entire stake in Zomato on Aug 28.

Around 10 crore shares, amounting to an 1.17 percent stake in Zomato, changed hands at an average floor price of Rs 94.70 apiece in a block deal on the exchanges on August 30. The total deal value was around Rs 947 crore.

Even though buyers and sellers involved in the transaction could not be identified immediately, CNBC-TV18 had previously reported, citing sources that SoftBank was looking to pare 1.17 percent stake in the food delivery giant held through its venture capital fund, SoftBank Vision Fund.

SoftBank owns 3.35 percent stake in Zomato, which was issued during the Blinkit deal for selling its holding to the company, and the lock-in period for that stake ended on August 25.

The stake sale on Wednesday comes just days after another foreign institutional investor, Tiger Global Management, offloaded its entire shareholding of 1.44 percent in Zomato on August 28. The deal earned Tiger Global a total of Rs 1,123.85 crore.

On the other hand, Zomato has been increasing its focus on profitability and has decided to implement a platform fee. This platform fee of Rs 2 will be applied regardless of the total value of items in the shopping cart. Zomato reported its first ever profit after tax of Rs 2 crore in the April-June.

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley, which remains 'overweight' on Zomato with a price target of Rs 115, sees the plans of a platform fee in a positive light. "If Zomato remains committed to this fee structure, it has the potential to enhance its profitability significantly," the firm stated.

HSBC also raised its price target for Zomato by nearly 18 percent to Rs 120 while retaining its 'buy' call. The firm believes Zomato's deep dive into hyperlocal raises conviction over the long-term value of arm Blinkit, whose current valuation stands at $5 billion.

HSBC also predicts hyperlocal to emerge as a much bigger business for Zomato to in the long-term.

