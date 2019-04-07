App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 11:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zinc: Potential for further upside

As per seasonal pattern base metals demand in China is likely to pick up during the second quarter onwards and it usually reflects in warehouse stocks.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Hareesh V

Zinc prices heaved to multi-month highs in key markets despite a sharp correction seen in other base metals in the complex.

Prices surged to a nine-month high in the key London Metal Exchange (LME) platform while in MCX it is convincingly placed above the psychological resistance of Rs 200 a kilogram (kg).

Performance in Shanghai Futures Exchange was also not different. Worries over tight supply and hopes of resumption of US-China trade talks broadly supported the sentiments.

related news

Zinc was one of the worst performing non-ferrous base metals in LME last year, shedding more than 25 percent. Trade tensions between US and China, fears of supply glut and a strong dollar weighed down the trend. However, since the beginning of the year, prices recovered most of its previous year’s losses gaining more the 18 percent so far.

Declining global inventories are raising concerns over supply shortage of the metal in the near future. Stocks in the LME warehouses recently plummeted to its lowest level since 2007.

Due to seasonal accumulation, Chinese ShFE warehouse inventories are currently placed at three month high, but the overall inventories are still at multi year lows.

As per seasonal pattern, base metals demand in China is likely to pick up during the second quarter onwards and it usually reflects in warehouse stocks.

China is the world’s largest zinc producer. Additionally, the country is the top consumer, accounting for about half of the global consumption. The ongoing trade war with US has adversely affected the Chinese manufacturing sector and apparently the demand for base metals.

The latest data shows that Chinese industrial firms posted its worst slump in profits since late 2011 indicating the trade war with US has adversely impacted their economy.

However, amid slow industrial growth, there is widespread optimism about economic stimulus measures from China that could boost demand for base metals and support prices later.

Recently, Chinese officials promised broad policy changes to prevent economic slowdown and boost growth. There are also expectations that the seasonal demand for zinc is poised to increase soon. Usually the key consumption season starts at the end of the stock accumulation period and the Chinese New Year.

China’s demand for zinc is primarily from strong property sale and government’s push for more infra projects. The metal is largely used for galvanizing steel, hence, about 50 percent of global demand is from the construction industry. Transportation, infra, industrial machinery and consumer products are the other areas of demand for the metal.

Looking ahead, the progress of trade talks, warehouse inventory levels and global economic outlook are likely to influence the metal’s price. A positive deal on trade talks would prompt traders to bet on base metals again. Along with LME stocks, if Chinese ShFE stocks too starts depleting, it may further buoy the near-term positive outlook of the commodity.

On the price front, in LME, the ongoing positive bias is likely to continue as long as prices stay above the stiff support of $2,590 a tonne. And if prices move above $3,000 a tonne, it would trigger the next wave of bullish sentiments in the counter. In MCX, an initial dip cannot be ruled out due to a strengthening rupee but it is likely to consolidate and edge higher later.

(The author is Head - Commodity Research at Geojit Financial Services)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 11:55 am

tags #Commodities #Zinc

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Pakistan Says India Preparing Another Attack, Gives 5-day Window

Pallavi Sharda Heads to Hollywood, Bags Lead Role in ABC Drama Triangl ...

Ensure 90% Votes for BJP, Else Face Violence: Manipur Insurgents Threa ...

Amit Shah Slams Naveen Patnaik, Says Those Involved in Corruption Will ...

Sarfraz's Concerns About Amir Casts Doubts on World Cup Selection

Junior Hockey World Cup Winning Captain Harjeet Singh Back in Senior M ...

Why Rahul Gandhi’s Plan to Scrap Niti Ayog Could Cost Indian Democra ...

Will PM Modi Have Courage to Fight from Kerala or Tamil Nadu, Asks Sha ...

Trailers This Week: Special Look of Avengers Endgame, Game of Thrones ...

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Rahul Gandhi meets Delhi Congress leaders: Alliance with AAP for Lok S ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

LaLiga: Barcelona put one hand on the title after late show from Luis ...

'Our country is full': Donald Trump travels to Mexican border to deliv ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

Happy Birthday Jackie Chan: the global star's Bollywood moments that a ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.