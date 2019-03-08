Zinc futures shed 0.72% on low demand

Zinc prices were down by 0.72 percent in futures trading on Friday as traders cut down bets on weak trend at the domestic spot markets due to fall in demand from consuming industries.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc for delivery in April contracts fell by Rs 1.50, or 0.72 percent, to Rs 207.50 per kg in a business turnover of 970 lots.

Trimming of positions by speculators to book profits and low demand at the domestic spot markets weighed on zinc prices at futures trade, analysts said.