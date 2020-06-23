App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 09:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zerodha plans to buy back ESOPs worth Rs 60-65 crore; puts EV at Rs 7,000 crore

The discount brokerage firm will spend Rs 60-65 crore for the buyback which is primarily intended to give "liquidity" to its employees as it nears a decade since its founding in 2010.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha
Nithin Kamath, CEO, Zerodha

Indian brokerage firm Zerodha is planning an employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) buyback at a self-assessed enterprise value of Rs 7,000 crore.

The discount brokerage firm will spend Rs 60-65 crore for the buyback, which is primarily intended to give "liquidity" to its employees as it nears a decade since its founding in 2010.

"It’s been a decade since we started. We have not raised any capital and don’t have any intention to raise for the next few years. So, we thought this was a good time to give liquidity to people who have been around with us for a while," Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha said.

"It is expected to pay out around Rs 60-65 crores to 700 employees. While 700 will benefit, 50-60 of these employees will benefit more. It also gives our people more confidence."

For the buyback, Zerodha has ascribed itself an enterprise value of nearly $1 billion, which according to Kamath is much humble compared to competitors such as ICICI Direct.

"Potentially, we could be valued a lot more than this, but since we are putting our own money into this buyback, we had to be conservative," Kamath said.

Zerodha is also planning to foray into global investing and has partnered with a US-based brokerage to allow global equity exposure to its client. The project is currently in the pipeline.

"We have been working internally on offering US stocks on the Zerodha platform, by partnering with a US-based stockbroker," Kamath told Moneycontrol adding that their will likely be no minimum investment required.

First Published on Jun 23, 2020 09:13 am

tags #India #markets #Zerodha

Shut down Bengaluru for 20 days to curb coronavirus spread: HD Kumaraswamy

Repatriation flights on June 23: Daily updates on arrivals, departures under Vande Bharat Mission

Coronavirus pandemic | With over 2,900 new COVID-19 cases, Delhi's tally crosses 62,000

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

