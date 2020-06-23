Zerodha plans to buy back ESOPs worth Rs 60-65 crore; puts EV at Rs 7,000 crore

Indian brokerage firm Zerodha is planning an employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) buyback at a self-assessed enterprise value of Rs 7,000 crore.

The discount brokerage firm will spend Rs 60-65 crore for the buyback, which is primarily intended to give "liquidity" to its employees as it nears a decade since its founding in 2010.

"It’s been a decade since we started. We have not raised any capital and don’t have any intention to raise for the next few years. So, we thought this was a good time to give liquidity to people who have been around with us for a while," Nithin Kamath, founder and CEO of Zerodha said.

"It is expected to pay out around Rs 60-65 crores to 700 employees. While 700 will benefit, 50-60 of these employees will benefit more. It also gives our people more confidence."

For the buyback, Zerodha has ascribed itself an enterprise value of nearly $1 billion, which according to Kamath is much humble compared to competitors such as ICICI Direct.

"Potentially, we could be valued a lot more than this, but since we are putting our own money into this buyback, we had to be conservative," Kamath said.

Zerodha is also planning to foray into global investing and has partnered with a US-based brokerage to allow global equity exposure to its client. The project is currently in the pipeline.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

"We have been working internally on offering US stocks on the Zerodha platform, by partnering with a US-based stockbroker," Kamath told Moneycontrol adding that their will likely be no minimum investment required.