Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath: It has been a painful bull market for active traders

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Jan 13, 2023 / 01:08 PM IST

Zerodha founder talks about where the equity market is heading, passive mutual funds being undersold, the worst that is yet to happen in the startup funding winter, fixed deposits and a lot more.

Year after year, Zerodha springs up a surprise with its annual financial filings. In a startup ecosystem, laden with sky-high valuations and distant dreams of profitability, the Bengaluru-based fintech platform is an island.

In FY22, the company recorded an almost two-fold jump in net profit to Rs 2,094 crore while revenue surged 80 percent to Rs 4,963 crore. However, founder and CEO Nithin Kamath cautioned yet again that stockbroking is a cyclical business that fares only as well as the markets. New investors flock to the equity market when it rises. And, they desert brokers when the going gets tough.

Kamath says that hints of a deep trough of this cycle are already visible. While new customer additions to the platform peaked around 350,000 a month in late 2021 and early 2022, the metric has been downhill ever since.

Yet, the company expects to repeat, and perhaps better its FY22 feat in FY23 even as the financial year draws to an end.

However, he believes that it will be hard to keep up with those numbers this year. This means that FY24 could take a hit for the online broker which processes around 6-7 million trades on an average day, on behalf of its 12 million user base.

Kamath, who has often described himself as a bear, is also an investor in early- stage fintech startups. He believes that the worst of the funding winter is yet to come. Down rounds will happen, as will a lot of mergers and acquisitions. “But I think we're at least six months away from that,” he says.