Zerodha faces investors' fury over technical glitch

The brokerage house faced customers' ire on microblogging site Twitter as they complained that prices and trading froze on its platform during the trading hours.

PTI
November 18, 2021 / 03:56 PM IST
Online brokering firm Zerodha.

Users of online brokerage Zerodha faced difficulty in trading on Wednesday due to a technical glitch on its trading platform.

"Zerodha down, price not updating," one user tweeted. "Zerodha down, price not updating," one user tweeted.

Another user mentioned, "Zerodha is not working at the peak time of trading. Prices are stuck."

"Because of Zerodha, I suffer a loss of Rs 80,000 in ONGC. Zerodha app was stuck. I sold my holding for intraday and stock runs like a wild horse from 65 to 82 within 5 min & came down to 62. I was trying to exit my position but thanks to Zerodha, my stock was sold. Buying price 148," a user tweeted.

On October 18, investors of several brokerage houses, including Zerodha and Paytm Money, had faced possible difficulty while selling shares due to "an issue" related to Central Depository Services India Limited (CDSL).

Founded in 2010, Zerodha Broking is a financial services company that offers retail as well as institutional broking, currencies and commodities trading, mutual funds, and bonds.

Over 7.5 million clients place millions of orders every day through its platform, contributing more than 15 percent of all Indian retail trading volumes.
Tags: #Zerodha
first published: Nov 18, 2021 03:54 pm

