Zensar Technologies shares touch 52-week high on 'multi-million-dollar contract' with city of San Diego

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Zensar Technologies touched a 52-week high of Rs 439.30, gaining 5 percent intraday on August 13 after the company signed a "multi-million-dollar" contract with the American city of San Diego.

"... signed a four-year, multi-million-dollar contract with the City of San Diego for Workplace and Enterprise Compute Manage IT Services," the company said in the release.

The contract has the option of extension of two additional two-year terms with the total not to exceed $122 million.

“We are delighted the City of San Diego has selected Zensar as its provider for enterprise compute services and workplace services,” said Ajay S Bhutoria, CEO and Managing Director of Zensar.

“Zensar firmly believes that technology should primarily serve human needs, and has invested in bringing together the human experience, engineering, data and cloud to deliver solutions which power smart cities and high-velocity enterprises. We are proud of our continuing partnership with one of the most forward-looking cities in America," he added.

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, Zensar will be supporting science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for youth by investing in programmes in the San Diego region.

Zensar will also be expanding support of STEM in San Diego by offering mentorships, paid internships for students from communities of concern, participating in career fairs, conducting public speaking engagements, and investing further in educational opportunities, it said.

Zensar Technologies is a globally renowned software services company that specialises in end-to-end services from IT development to business process outsourcing, from consulting to implementation.

At 1035 hours, Zensar Technologies was quoting at Rs 430.70, up Rs 12.55, or 3 percent, on the BSE.