App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2018 10:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Zensar Q2 net profit jumps over 49% to Rs 93.4 cr

It had posted a net profit of Rs 62.6 crore in the July-September 2017 period.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zensar Technologies posted a 49.1 percent increase in net profit at Rs 93.4 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2018, compared to the year-ago period.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 62.6 crore in the July-September 2017 period.

Its operating revenue grew 27 percent to Rs 968.7 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 762.6 crore in the same quarter of last fiscal, Zensar said in a statement.

Digital services grew 5.2 percent sequentially and 39.8 percent on yearly basis. It contributed 44.2 percent to the revenue in the quarter under review.

“We have remained focused on our digital strategy resulting in the consistent growth in our digital revenues... With our recent acquisition of Indigo Slate, Zensar is well poised to offer differentiated digital solutions to global enterprises," Zensar Technologies Chief Executive Officer and MD Sandeep Kishore said.

The company had total bookings of over $290 million in the first half of the fiscal, including more than $120 million in the second quarter, the statement said.
First Published on Oct 23, 2018 10:01 pm

tags #Nifty #Results #Sensex #Zensar Technologies

most popular

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Hyundai launches all new Santro: Check out prices, features and specifications

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

Billionaires who own sports teams: You won't believe who takes top spot

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.