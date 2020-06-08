App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 08, 2020 02:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zen Technologies shares jump 20% after lower tax cost boosts Q4 profits

The defence training solutions provider has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 18.48 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, up 46 percent year-on-year and 80.6 percent sequentially.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Zen Technologies rallied 20 percent intraday on June 8 after the company reported strong profit growth in Q4FY20 mainly due to lower tax expenses.

After opening at Rs 46.90 on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 50.90. It was quoting at Rs 49.10, up Rs 6.65, or 15.67 percent at 12:49 hours IST.

The defence training solutions provider has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 18.48 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, up 46 percent year-on-year and 80.6 percent sequentially, but revenue declined 55.7 percent YoY (down 40 percent QoQ) to Rs 19.79 crore during the quarter.

Close

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 66 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.75 and the sequential decline was 73.5 percent.

related news

In addition, the board members of the company on June 6, also approved the appointment of Ashok Atluri as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 8, 2020 02:00 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Zen Technologies

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Govt extends oil block bid deadline to June 30

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Coronavirus pandemic | Unlock 1.0 rules for Uttar Pradesh: What is allowed, what is not

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

Unlock 1.0 | Temples open doors to devotees; malls, restaurants resume operations as lockdown eased

most popular

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Javed Akhtar becomes only Indian to bag prestigious Richard Dawkins Award, says he is deeply honoured

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Confident NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar polls under Nitish Kumar: Amit Shah

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.