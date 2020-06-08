Zen Technologies shares jump 20% after lower tax cost boosts Q4 profits

Shares of Zen Technologies rallied 20 percent intraday on June 8 after the company reported strong profit growth in Q4FY20 mainly due to lower tax expenses.

After opening at Rs 46.90 on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of Rs 50.90. It was quoting at Rs 49.10, up Rs 6.65, or 15.67 percent at 12:49 hours IST.

The defence training solutions provider has reported a consolidated profit at Rs 18.48 crore for the quarter ended March 2020, up 46 percent year-on-year and 80.6 percent sequentially, but revenue declined 55.7 percent YoY (down 40 percent QoQ) to Rs 19.79 crore during the quarter.

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) plunged 66 percent year-on-year to Rs 3.75 and the sequential decline was 73.5 percent.

In addition, the board members of the company on June 6, also approved the appointment of Ashok Atluri as the Chief Financial Officer of the company.