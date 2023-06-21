ZEE pays Rs 7 lakh to Sebi to settle 2019 delayed disclosure case

With this Sebi has disposed of the proceedings against the company.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEE) has settled a charge of delayed disclosure of price-sensitive information with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) by paying Rs 7 lakh, the market regulator said on June 21.

The matter relates to delayed disclosure in 2019 (54 days in three instances and 27 days in two instances) to Exchanges with respect to the invocation of pledged shares that allegedly violated regulation 7(2)(b) of the Prohibition of Insider Trading (PIT) Regulations.

After the Sebi initiated its enquiry into the allegations, ZEE approached Sebi in 2022 to settle the matter.

“The High Powered Advisory Committee on Settlement ('HPAC') considered the proposed settlement terms on February 22, 2023, and accordingly, recommended the settlement of instant proceedings upon payment of Rs 7 lakh to Applicant towards settlement amount,” Sebi said.

The proposal was accepted by the panel of whole-time members of SEBI. In May, Zee informed Sebi that the amount has been transferred to Sebi. With this Sebi has disposed of the proceedings against the company.

The Sebi order is a relief to the company and its management, which is already reeling under another Sebi order that bars two promoters of Essel group viz. Subhash Chandra and Punit Goenka from holding any key managerial position in any listed entity. The order has put its merger with Sony India under the scanner.