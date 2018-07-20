Zee Media Corporation shares locked at 20% upper circuit after stellar earnings performance in Q1

Zee Media Corporation share price was locked at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 27.80 on Friday after reporting stellar earnings performance for the quarter ended June 2018.

There were pending buy orders of 1,08,104 shares, with no sellers available on the BSE, at 15:17 hours IST.

Net profit jumped nearly seven-fold to Rs 35.1 crore during the quarter against Rs 5.2 crore in corresponding period last fiscal, driven by exceptional gain of Rs 41.2 crore.

Profit before exceptional item stood at Rs 21.5 crore for the quarter, a growth of 70.6 percent compared to Rs 12.6 crore in same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew by 35.2 percent YoY to Rs 154.7 crore for the quarter ended June.

On the operational front, EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 42.1 percent year-on-year to Rs 35.9 crore and margin expanded by 110 basis points to 23.2 percent in Q1.