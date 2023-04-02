 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Zee insider trading case: SEBI bans three people from markets for two years, fines Rs 90 lakh

Apr 02, 2023

The three individuals banned by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) -- Bijal Shah, Gopal Ritolia and Jatin Chawla -- have also been directed to pay the fine within 45 days.

In August 2021, SEBI had passed an interim order in the matter prohibiting 14 entities, including individuals, from the securities market until further orders

Markets regulator SEBI has banned three individuals from the securities market for two years and imposed a penalty of Rs 90 lakh on them in connection with an insider trading case in the shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).

The three individuals banned by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) -- Bijal Shah, Gopal Ritolia and Jatin Chawla -- have also been directed to pay the fine within 45 days.

In addition, Ritolia and Chawla have been directed to disgorge "unlawful gain" to the tune of Rs 7.52 crore and Rs 2.09 crore, respectively along with interest, the regulator said in its 152-page final order on March 31.

The case relates to insider trading activities by certain entities in the scrip of ZEEL, while in possession of unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) pertaining to audited financial results of the media company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 as well as the launch of ZEEPLEX by the company on September 1, 2020.