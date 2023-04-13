 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

ZEE insider trading: Punit Goenka pays Rs 50 lakh to settle case

Kaushal Shroff
Apr 13, 2023 / 08:11 PM IST

During the investigation, it was found that Goenka failed to put in place adequate internal controls within the company to identify unpublished price sensitive information.

SEBI settles case with Punit Goeka

Punit Geonka, the MD and CEO of Zee Entertainment and Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), has coughed out Rs 50.70 lakh as a settlement payment in a case involving insider trading activities in the scrip of ZEEL, according to an April 13 announcement by market regulator SEBI.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) by an order dated August 12, 2021 passed an interim order against 15 entities for prima facie violation of the provisions of the SEBI Act and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. Confirmatory orders were passed on September 27, 2021 and February 18, 2022 in the matter.

During the course of its investigation into the matter, the regulator found that certain information which was Unpublished Price Sensitive Information (UPSI) had not been deemed to be so by ZEEL.

On September 01, 2020, ZEEL announced the launch of Cinema 2 Home Service, namely, ZEEPLEX which is a pay-per-view service.