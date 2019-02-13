Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment under pressure as promoter sells stake

The stake sale from promoters in the open market could be seen, as a desperate move to pay off some lenders from proceeds, Sharekhan said in a note

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Zee Entertainment plunged over 7 percent intraday on February 13 on reports that promoters of the company sold 8.3 lakh shares in the open market from February 5-7.

As per the BSE data, one of the Zee promoter’s group sold 8.3 lakh shares or 0.09 percent in the open market. Last month, shares of Zee Entertainment saw a steep decline weighed down by concerns over probe against the promoter group, the risk of promoter share pledge being invoked, as well as stake sale concerns which dented sentiment.

However, the management, in an investor conference call last week clarified that they have not been investigated by any agency over such alleged fraud.

The stake sale from promoters in the open market could be seen, as a desperate move to pay off some lenders from proceeds, Sharekhan said in a note.

“Earlier, management stated that they have an agreement with lenders not to sell shares in the market till September 2019. Given the lesser clarity on strategic stake sale and lender’s issue, we continue to advise investors not to do bottom fishing and wait for more clarity to emerge,” it said.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 11:45 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Zee Entertainment

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.