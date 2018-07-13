App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 12:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Zee Entertainment stock falls 2% after Macquarie cuts target price on rising uncertainty

Macquarie slashed target price to Rs 615 from Rs 675 per share as valuations are expected to be lower than peak till it comes out unscathed from digital disruption.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price fell more than 2 percent on Friday after global brokerage house Macquarie slashed target price on the stock on rising uncertainty.

While maintaining Outperform call on the stock, the research house slashed target price to Rs 615 from Rs 675 per share as valuations are expected to be lower than peak till it comes out unscathed from digital disruption.

It has lowered its FY20 target multiple also to 31x from 34x to factor in rising uncertainty.

Macquarie said Zee5 is banking on its aggressive originals & movies strategy and marketing intensity will pick starting July as it is launched in Asia-Pacific and Europe. "We expect Zee5 to almost breakeven in the financial year-ending March 2021."

At 12:22 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 521.05, down Rs 12.40, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 12:46 pm

