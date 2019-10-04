Zee Entertainment slips 5% after Morgan Stanley cuts target sharply amid debt concerns

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises fell more than 5 percent intraday on October 4 after global brokerage Morgan Stanley slashed its target price by 33 percent amid debt concerns.

The stock has lost nearly half of its value in the last one year amid corporate governance issues. It was quoting at Rs 242.25, down Rs 9.15, or 3.64 percent on the BSE at 1013 hours.

Morgan Stanley has underweight rating on the stock. It cut the target price to Rs 248 from Rs 370 per share earlier, saying the uncertainty may continue as the promoter debt issue lingered.

Promoters’ debt is still at Rs 6,300 crore against Rs 13,400 crore at the start of 2019.

"If the above mentioned debt is unpaid, then lenders could invoke pledged shares, resulting in further weakness, though lower corporate tax rates lifted our net profit estimates," the global brokerage said.

According to the research house, Zee share price may trade in the range of Rs 315 and Rs 140 until the debt issue was resolved.

In September, promoter Essel Group successfully completed the first tranche (8.7 percent) of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises' stake sale to Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund. The group had entered into an agreement to sell up to 11 percent promoter stake in ZEEL to the fund.